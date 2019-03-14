Kazakh PM visits Astana Hub int'l tech park

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin has visited today Astana Hub, the International Technology Park of IT Startups to get familiarized with projects being developed, and hold a meeting on digitalization development, primeminister.kz reports.



Mamin met with representatives of startup projects, R&D laboratories, investors and members of the Business Angels Club.



Currently Astana Hub is an umbrella for providing preferential tax regime for Hub participants and facilitated visa process for foreign participants. More than 500 entrepreneurs develop 150 startup projects at the tech park so far.



Following the meeting the Pm gave certain tasks to the Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry, National Economy, Industry and Infrastructure Ministries to boost implementation of the leading digital technologies, ensuring synergy of startup development with state entrepreneurship development programs.



Besides, Askar Mamin surveyed the Expo Center and IT University construction and reconstruction progress.