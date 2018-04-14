Kazakh PM visits Atyrau refinery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On Friday, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited Atyrau Refinery LLP as part of his working trip to Atyrau region. During the visit, the Premier was informed of the completion of the refinery's modernization, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

The project "Construction of the Deep Refining Complex at the Atyrau Refinery" was implemented within the framework of the State Program for the Forced Industrial and Innovative Development of Kazakhstan and is the third, final stage of the plant's modernization.



Bakytzhan Sagintayev examined the objects of modernization, got acquainted with the progress of work on the Deep Refining Complex and the current activities of the Refinery.



General Director of Atyrau Refinery LLP, Galymzhan Amanturlin said that the large-scale project, which is included in the government program of modernization of Kazakhstan's refineries, has been completed. Within the framework of the launching operations on March 29 this year, technological installations for catalytic cracking, gas purification and sulfur production have been launched, and the production of high-octane gasoline has been increased. Start-up operations are continued at subsequent process plants.



The modernization will allow increasing the depth of oil refining and the plant's capacity from 5 to 5.5 million tons of oil per year, processing 2.4 million tons of raw materials (mazut, vacuum gas oil) per year, in addition, will increase production of high-octane gasoline, aviation and diesel fuel.



Thus, By processing 5.5 million tons per year Atyrau Refinery annually will produce 1 million 745 thousand tons of gasoline, 1.64 million tons of diesel fuel, 244 thousand tons of aviation kerosene. Furnace oil production will be reduced to 193 thousand tons. All motor fuels will meet the Euro-5 standard.



For reference: To build the complex for the production of aromatic hydrocarbons (CPAH), 12 process units and more than 40 facilities of the general manufacturing industry have been built. During the construction period, more than 1000 units of large-sized equipment have been installed. About 4000 people were involved in the construction and installation works. For the subsequent operation of the CPAH, 490 new jobs were created. The management and production team of the new production is mainly formed from the personnel reserve of the plant. The staff of the CPAH completed theoretical training and internship at the Kazakhstan and foreign refineries.



The main objectives of CPAH:



• Upgrading the total volume of gasoline, produced at the refinery to ensure the quality of gasoline in accordance with the international standards;



• Preserving the competitiveness on today's fuel market;



• Reducing the harmful effects on the environment due to the use of motor gasoline with a low content of benzene and aromatic hydrocarbons