Kazakh PM visits historical sites of 1st capital of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has visited the historical sites in Orenburg that was the capital of the Autonomous Kyrgyz SSR in 1920-1925.

Massimov shared photos of the building that housed the first Kazakh Government - the Central Election Commission of the Council of People's Commissars of the Kazakh ASSR in 1920-1925 and the building where the 1st and the 2nd Kazakh congresses were held via his Instagram account.



Additionally, Karim Massimov familiarized with the documents related to the Kazakh history in the State Archive of the Orenburg Region and visited the Orenburg gubernatorial historical and cultural museum.



He also paid a visit to a house where a well-known Kazakh researcher Akhmet Baiturssynov lived in 1913-1918.















