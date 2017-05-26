Kazakh PM visits IT Park in Kazan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev arrived in Kazan to attend the meetings of the CIS Council of Heads of Governments and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, scheduled for May 26, primeminister.kz reports.

The session of the CIS Heads of Governments Council will focus on cooperation in the field of innovation, transport security, peaceful use of nuclear energy, actions against counterfeit products manufacture, and intellectual property protection.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council discussion will cover the primary areas for implementing the Digital Agenda of the Eurasian Economic Union, the action plan for removal of exceptions and restrictions on the EAEU internal market, as well as the procedure for arranging joint research and development activities in agriculture, etc.

Upon arrival in Kazan, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev visited a number of innovative facilities including IT Park and the high technology town of Innopolis. In addition, he got acquainted with the latest research and development projects of Kazan innovators.

Visiting the IT Park, Bakytzhan Sagintayev had a look at operation of the business incubator and "Glonass+112" monitoring center. He also watched a presentation of start-up projects. Then, the Prime Minister visited "Innopolis" special economic zone and University of High Technology.

For reference: Kazan IT Park was established within 30,000sq m territory by Republic of Tatarstan Ministry of Informatization and Communication in 2009. There are 143 residents representing 40 start-up projects here.

SEZ "Innopolis" is situated on two platforms with a total area of 311.43ha. One platform has offices of innovative companies, research and development facilities, while the other one is for resident companies.