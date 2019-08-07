  • kz
    Kazakh PM visits National Centre for Biotechnology

    13:25, 07 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin visited the National Centre for Biotechnology in Nur-Sultan to get familiarized with development of Kazakhstan’s science, development of research and technology programs and app projects, primeminister.kz reports.

    The PM surveyedthe laboratory unit to get acquainted with promising developments in healthcare,agriculture, environmental biotechnologies, food and processing industries andopportunities for their further introduction into the national economy.

    There are14 laboratories in the centre to pursue research in genetic engineering, immunology, stem cells, tissue regeneration, environmentalbiotechnologies and pharmacology.

    The centre’sdirector general reported on the most significant research projects.

    Following thevisit the PM charged to further develop app projects and step up measuresfor commercialization of scientific outcomes and pay greater attention to skillformation.

    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Science and research Government
