Kazakh PM visits SEZ 'Alatau' in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Prime Mister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has paid a visit to the facilities of the Special Economic Zone "Alatau" Park of Innovative Technologies in Almaty today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While visiting the Maritime Academy of the Kazakh-British Technical University, Prime Minister Sagintayev surveyed a drilling rig training simulator worth $1.2 million that will be used by students and workers of oil companies for training. The academy offers a seven-day course totaling 300,000 tenge.







During the visit the Premier familiarized with the work of the Onai automated fare payment system and the smart cameras system in Almaty city.



Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek who accompanied Prime Minister Sagintayev said the Onai system allowed to raise transparency of public transport.



