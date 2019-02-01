Kazakh PM, world-class experts discuss digitalization development in innovation ecosystem

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On January 31 in Almaty, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired the sixth meeting of the International Expert Council titled "Digitization in the Innovation Ecosystem," Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

At the meeting, the attendees discussed current issues of digitalization development and the results of the implementation of Digital Kazakhstan State Program. Particular attention was paid to the impact of innovation on the development of human capital. In a free discussion format, there was an exchange of views on the world experience of digital development, the role of e-government, nurturing and educating young talents, the importance of developing a culture of investing in start-up projects, improving financial sustainability in developing modern technological systems, and on the impact of the innovation ecosystem on improving quality education and employment.

It should be mentioned that the council's meeting was also attended by world-class experts - guests of the upcoming Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization 2.0 Innovation Ecosystem of Eurasia forum, who shared their views on the current development of the global innovation ecosystem and Kazakhstan's capabilities in this area. UN Chief Digital Government Vincenzo Aquaro, CEO of Big Innovation Center Birgitte Andersen, President and Co-Founder of Zero One Booster George Goda, General Director of RockstarZ Asia, Consultant at the Astana Hub Joseph Ziegler, Consultant on Transformation of the Digital Economy, former Director General of the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation Yasmin Mahmood, Vice President of IDC in Russia and the CIS Robert Farish, General Director, Tlabs, Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Finance at Singularity University Amin Tufani, and through the e-videoconferencing - Head of IoT and Connected Devices for the World Economic Forum Jeff Merritt.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of Kazakhstani universities: Rector of the Kazakh-British Technical University Kenzhebek Ibrashev, Rector of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University Galimkair Mutanov, Rector of the International IT University Damir Shynybekov, Pro-Rector for Corporate Development of the Satpayev Kazakh National Research Technical University Bakhytzhan Barmagambetov, Vice President for Innovation at Nazarbayev University Yerden Kussain, Vice Dean for Academic Issues at Nazarbayev University Mikhael Lewis.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev noted that the digitalization process should, first of all, be aimed at improving the lives of citizens. In addition, it is indicated that in the conditions of constant technological updating, digital innovations should be implemented promptly. In this regard, suggestions and recommendations voiced by experts will be worked out in detail.