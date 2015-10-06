Kazakh poet dedicates poem to President Nazarbayev&#39;s speech at UN General Assembly meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Auyt Mukibek penned a poem titled "Sen kazaksha soiledin..." (You spoke Kazakh) dedicated to President Nazarbayev's speech at the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly in New York in September, the president's press service reports.

The poem was written and sent to the Akorda presidential administration in late September and its author lauded Nursultan Nazarbayev for speaking in Kazakh at the session. According to him, the fact that President Nazarbayev spoke at such high-level event with the participation of world leaders in Kazakh raised the profile of the nation. The poet also stressed that Nursultan Nazarbayev had set the example to all Kazakhstanis by his address.