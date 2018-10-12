Kazakh poetry and prose anthology in Arabic to be published in Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "The Kazakh poetry and prose anthology in the Arabic language will be released next year in Egypt," Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt Arman Issagaliyev said at today's briefing held at the Kazakh MFA.

"I would like to highlight the Rukhani Janghyru program that stirred great interest in Kazakhstan abroad. We held some events in Egypt within the program; in particular, we translated Iliyas Yesenberlin's Nomads into Arabic and presented it to the libraries the countrywide. Next year we plan to publish the Kazakh poetry and prose anthology in Arabic with the participation of the Embassy," Issagaliyev said.



He also added that the Kazakh Khanate television series is being translated into Arabic to be screened in Egypt.



The Ambassador resumed that the Rukhani Janghyru program promoted Kazakhstan's culture abroad and aroused even greater interest in our country. He believes it will also help attract more tourists to Kazakhstan.