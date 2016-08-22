Kazakh, Polish businessmen to sign deals worth $1 bln - Nazarbayev

WARSAW. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Polish businessmen are going to sign bilateral deals worth 1 bln U.S. dollars. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev announced it after the talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland.

The businessmen will sign the contracts on August 23 during the Kazakh-Polish Business Forum.



The Kazakh Leader noted that this was his third visit to Poland. In his opinion, Kazakhstan and Poland have much in common in historical and economic issues.



"We have discussed the political situation and economic issues with Mr. Duda. I would like to inform that a big business forum will take place tomorrow. More than 100 Kazakhstani businessmen came here. They are going to sign bilateral economic contracts to the amount of 1 bln tenge," said Nazarbayev.

The President reminded that almost 40 thousand Poles are living in Kazakhstan to date which serve as the "bridges of friendship" between the two states. "80 years have passed since their deportation to Kazakhstan. As per our Constitution and legislation, they enjoy the same rights and freedoms as other 130 ethnic groups who live in peace and harmony in our country. The state renders support to all of them," the Head of State added.