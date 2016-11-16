Kazakh-Polish duo out of Engie Open de Limoges in France

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan and Alicja Rosolska of Poland lost at the start of the Engie Open de Limoges tennis tournament in France on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Polish duo was outplayed by British Anna Smith and Czech Renata Voracova in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 in the first-round match.



Earlier Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova eliminated Voskoboeva 6-1, 7-5 in the opening round of the women's singles event on Monday.



The prize fund of the tournament totals $115,000.