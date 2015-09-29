Kazakh, Polish leaders discussed coop in trade and economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met yesterday with President of Poland Andrzej Duda in New York within the framework of the 70th jubilee session of the UN General Assembly, the press service of Akorda reports.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in trade-economic and investment sectors.

The heads of state exchanged views on the most urgent issues of the international agenda.

N. Nazarbayev congratulated his Polish counterpart on the victory in presidential elections and expressed hope that A. Duda would continue promoting further development of bilateral relations especially in trade and economy. "Presently there are about 90 Polish-invested enterprises in our country engaged in pharmacy, processing industry and agriculture," the Head of State said and added that industrialization and infrastructure development programs were implemented in Kazakhstan.

"Foreign investors enjoy exceptional preferences in Kazakhstan. I invite Polish companies to establish cooperation with our entities," N. Nazarbayev said.

In turn, A. Dudas thanked the Kazakh leader for the meeting and emphasized that both countries had promising areas for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation.