Kazakh-Polish partnership discussed in Warsaw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Secretary of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and Security of the Kazakh Senate Tuleubek Mukashev participated in the Summit of Speakers of Central and Eastern European Parliaments held in Warsaw, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

He highly appreciated the longstanding traditions of the Kazakh-Polish partnership, stressing that a pleiad of Polish scientists and cultural figures, including Adolf Januszkiewicz, Gustaw Zieliński, Bronisław Zaleski, and Alexander Zataevich, dedicated their lives and creative works to Kazakhstan, leaving a precious imprint in the national memory.

"Nowadays, our countries are expanding the productive political, economic and humanitarian cooperation. We have established close collaboration within international organizations, including the UN Security Council, the current non-permanent members of which are Kazakhstan and Poland," the senator said.

Tuleubek Mukashev called the 32-thousand Polish diaspora in Kazakhstan a living bridge of friendship between our countries.

The senator informed the European MPs of Kazakhstani legislators' activities in the furtherance of large-scale initiatives to modernize various spheres of life of the society, including national strategies "Kazakhstan-2050", "Nurly Zhol", "Rukhani Janghyru". He also dwelt on the prospects for the interparliamentary interaction between the countries.

Besides, in his speech, he outlined the key initiatives of Kazakhstan in the international arena.

"The anti-nuclear, peacekeeping, geo-economical efforts and novations of the Leader of Kazakhstan are ministerial to the easing of international tension, enrich the intellectual discourse about the future world structure," the MP said.

It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan's experience in promoting a global dialogue of cultures and civilizations aroused a particular interest of the attendees.

According to Mr. Mukashev, holding the Sixth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the year of Astana's 20th Anniversary will be Kazakhstan's "modernization contribution" to the dialogue of religious leaders and politicians for the sake of peace and development.