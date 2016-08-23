Kazakh, Polish presidents partake in business forum in Warsaw

WARSAW. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Polish Business Forum is hosted today by Warsaw within the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Poland, Kazinform reports.

Both countries’ leaders are participating in the Forum.

The Polish side will be familiarized with the investment potential of Kazakhstan in various spheres as well as the measures of governmental support of foreign investors.

The event brought together as many as 400 businessmen from the two countries.

“This is the biggest delegation of Kazakhstani businessmen in the history of JSC KAZNEX INVEST forums. Over 120 people came to Poland for the Forum. As for the Polish side, more than 700 delegates have registered for the event,” representatives of KAZNEX Agency say.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Poland Andrzej Duda will take the floor at the Forum. Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek and Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Development of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki will tell about the economic opportunities of bilateral cooperation.

Chairman of the Board of JSC KAZNEX INVEST Borisbiy Zhangurazov will report about the most investment-attractive sectors of Kazakhstan. President of the Polish Development Fund Paweł Borys will inform about the plans of his organization. Executive Director for Optimization of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Fund’s Assets Berik Beisengaliyev will draw the participants’ attention to the country’s privatization program.

A special session will be devoted to the issues of interregional cooperation. Representatives of the akimats of Aktobe and Pavlodar regions of Kazakhstan and administrations of Łódź , Podkarpackie and Kuyavian-Pomeranian voivodeships of Poland will make reports at the event.

A plenty of bilateral meetings of the Kazakh and Polish businessmen will be held on the sidelines of the forum. The sides will discuss cooperation in food industry, manufacture of construction materials, machine-building, chemical industry, pharmacy, agriculture, ore-mining, transport and logistics etc.

According to KAZNEX INVEST, 17 deals worth $845 mln will be signed following the Forum. One of the biggest contracts is a framework agreement between the Development Bank of Kazakhstan and the National Economy Bank of Poland to the amount of €300 mln ($335 mln) for financing joint investment projects in the territory of Kazakhstan.

A new Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to Poland for Silesian, Podkarpackie and Małopolska voivodeships will be appointed during the Forum too.

It should be noted that Poland is one of the leading foreign economic partners of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe. Trade and economic cooperation between the countries is notable for a sustainable growth. Commodity turnover between our countries has risen more than twofold in the past decade.

In 2015, foreign trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland reached $1.1 bln that is 10.3% higher against 2014. Export of goods from Kazakhstan to Poland in 2015 rose by 32.5% and made $789.2 mln. The volume of import from Poland to Kazakhstan reduced by 20.6% and made $340.9 mln.

In the first half of 2016, Kazakhstan-Poland commodity turnover made $420.5 mln that is 12.9% lower compared to the same period in 2015. The volume of export rose by 0.5% and made $294.6 mln . Kazakhstan exports hydrocarbons, products of chemical and coal industries, ferrous metallurgy and agriculture including grain and cotton to Poland. The main items of import from Poland to Kazakhstan are products of chemical industry, machinery and equipment, electrical devices, non-precious metals, cellulose, paper, synthetic materials, transport vehicles, animal and plant products, medications, medical equipment, furniture and spare parts to them, food stuffs.

According to the National Bank of Kazakhstan, the volume of direct investments from Poland to Kazakhstan made $247 mln from 2001 through September 2012.

As of August 1, 2016, the number of Kazakh-Polish joint enterprises in our country made 195.



103 of them are functioning ones.