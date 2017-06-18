Kazakh, Polish senators strengthen cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A parliamentary delegation headed by the Deputy Marshall of the Polish Senate, Maria Koc, have visited the Senate of Kazakhstan.

Welcoming the guests, Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Sergey Gromov thanked Poland for active participation in Expo 2017 international exhibition which exhibits the world's best technologies of alternative energy and green economy.

Mr. Gromov noted that Warsaw is an important partner of our country in the European Union and Central Europe. In his opinion, President of Poland Andrzej Duda's visit to Astana to be paid in September will promote the promising areas of cooperation.



The Vice-Speaker of the Kazakh Senate informed the Polish delegation on the constitutional powers of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and the main lines of the political and socio-economic reforms in our country.

During the talks, they discussed the prospects of bilateral contacts in the economic and humanitarian realms and paid particular attention to the development of inter-parliamentary relations.

Maria Koc highly appreciated the level of mutual understanding between between Kazakhstan and Poland, and called to continue the inter-parliamentary dialogue.