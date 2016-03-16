Kazakh political parties in key televised debates to win votership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pre-election televised debates with the participation of political parties running for seats at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, have kicked off in Kazakhstan today.

Representatives of six political parties are set to participate in the debates. First Deputy Chairman Askar Myrzakhmetov will represent the Nur Otan Party, chairman Azat Peruashev - the Ak Zhol democratic party, chairman Ali Bektayev - the Auyl People's Democratic Party, Honorary Secretary Vladislav Kossarev - the Communist People's Party, Zauresh Battalova - the Nationwide Social and Democratic Party and Roza Kuanysheva - the Birlik Party.

In the first round of the debates the participants will focus on the topic "New reality of world economy: problems and development". Each participant will share his/her vision of further economic development of Kazakhstan in the conditions of global economy and participate in the Q&A session afterwards.

The second round will be dedicated to the theme "Infrastructure, transport and logistics in current economic environment and followed by another Q&A session.

In the final - third round each participant of the debates can address his/her votership.