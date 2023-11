ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh pop-diva Roza Rymbayeva prepares a solo concert for her fans to be held March 8 in Astana.

The event will be dedicated to the 40th jubilee of Rymbayeva's music career. "Live sounds, a new programme and new duets" - this is how Rymbayeva describes the forthcoming evening.

A video of rehearsal was posted by the singer's son Ali Okapov on his Instagram account.