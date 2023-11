ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani pop singer and actress Asem Zhaketayeva and her husband have welcomed a baby girl.

The singer shared the wonderful news via her Instagram account.

This is the first baby for the couple. Asem and her hubby tied the knot in June 2015 in Paris.

She rose to stardom thanks to Superstar.kz, the Kazakhstani analogue of American Idol.