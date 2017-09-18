Kazakh pop star Dimash Kudaibergenov recording his 1st album

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Popular Kazakhstani singer and finalist of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer Dimash Kudaibergenov is recording his first album, Kazinform reports.

Dimash enlisted the help of a well-known Kazakhstani composer Lukpan Zholdasov.



"We work with the best composer of Kazakhstan on my first album which will be dedicated to you," Dimash captioned a photo with Zholdasov in the studio on his official Instagram account.