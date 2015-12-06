Kazakh pop star Moldir Auyelbekova set to tie the knot

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani popular singer and TV host Moldir Auyelbekova is getting married on December 12. The singer shared the exciting news via her Instagram account.

Moldir and her fiancée Arystan will tie the knot in Taraz, but are planning to live in Astana. According to Moldir, her future husband has nothing to do with show business. "However, he supports me in everything," the singer added. Moldir Auyelbekova became popular countrywide after she competed in the first season of SuperStar.kz, the Kazakhstani analogue of the American Idol. After that she joined a popular trio KeshYou, formed by one of the most well-known and successful music producers in Kazakhstan Bayan Yessentayeva. In 2012 Moldir left the group to pursue a solo career.