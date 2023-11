ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko reached the quarterfinal of the Fergana Challenger in Uzbekistan.

The 4th-seeded Popko eliminated Ti Chen from Chinese Taipei in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 taking their head to head rivalry to 2:0.

Next up for Popko is Korean Duckhee Lee seeded 5th at the tournament.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $50,000.

Source: Sports.kz