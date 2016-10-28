  • kz
    Kazakh Popko out of ATP Challenger tournament in India

    08:38, 28 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan crashed out of the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger tournament which is underway in Pune, India, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 20-year-old Popko ranked 265th in the world was eliminated by 2nd-seeded Lee Duck Hee of South Korea in straight sets 3-6, 4-6. This is the second time the 18-year-old South Korean athlete beats Popko.

    Lee Duck Hee will face Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the semifinals.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
