Kazakh Popko out of ATP Challenger tournament in India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan crashed out of the quarterfinal of the ATP Challenger tournament which is underway in Pune, India, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 20-year-old Popko ranked 265th in the world was eliminated by 2nd-seeded Lee Duck Hee of South Korea in straight sets 3-6, 4-6. This is the second time the 18-year-old South Korean athlete beats Popko.



Lee Duck Hee will face Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the semifinals.