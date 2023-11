ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko reached the second round of the ATP Challenger in Fergana, Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

In the opening match the 4th-seeded Popko outplayed Uzbek Sanjar Fayziev in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.



It is worth mentioning that in the second set Popko returned from being 0-3 down and eventually won it.



The prize fund of the tournament is $50,000.