Kazakh popstars give helping hand to Arys residents

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - Pop stars Saken Maigaziyev and Baglan Abdraimov, as well as Zhigitter band producer Yergali Abdraimov arrived yesterday in Shymkent and met at the city's central mosque with the residents of Arys town affected by the explosion, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the charity event organized by the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the singers visited the evacuation points of the town and provided support to the victims. They also transferred money given by their colleagues to the charity fund for the residents of Arys.



In turn, Saken Maigaziyev, a singer of MuzArt, said that every citizen of Kazakhstan must give a helping hand in such a difficult situation.

It is to be recalled that a blast occurred June 24 at the depot of the military unit in Arys, Turkestan region.