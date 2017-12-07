Kazakh powerlifter bags silver at Asian Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani powerlifter Dias Shakerkhan, 13, claimed silver at the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship in Kerala, India, Kazinform has learnt from a source at the Akmola region Physical Culture and Sport Department.

Dias Shakerkhan turned out to be the runner-up in the Men's 56kg weight category at the championship.







His coach Assylzhan Almerdenov noted that this is the first Asian Championship for Dias who happens to be the youngest athlete there.

According to Almerdenov, Dias went through a rigorous preparation process and followed strict diet and regime.



The Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship in Kerala will run until December 9.