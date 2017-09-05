Kazakh powerlifter grabs silver at World Championship in US

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Ispandiyar Kairzhan, a powerlifter from Kokshetau, has taken the second place at the World Powerlifting Championship in the USA, Kazinform reports with reference to the Akmola Regional Department of Physical Education and Sports.

The World Junior Powerlifting Championship was held in Orlando, Florida. About 40 flags gathered at the Sports Palace in the US as these countries sent their athletes to the championship.

The athlete from Kokshetau, Ispandiyar Kairzhan, delighted the fellow nationals by bringing another victory. He got onto the platform and did not leave any chances to the opponents, losing to an American only. As a result, he became a silver medalist in the 66 kg weight category.

According to his coach, Asylzhan Almerdenov, international master of sports Ispandiyar Kairzhan is a third-year student of the Ualikhovanov Kokshetau University.