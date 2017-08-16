  • kz
    Kazakh Premier discusses coop with head of China's top engineering company

    21:22, 16 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev has received a delegation of SANY Group Co., Ltd. headed by CEO Yi Xiaogang, according to primeminister.kz .

    During the meeting, the attendees discussed the issues of cooperation in mechanical engineering, as well as the construction and development of transport and logistics centers.

    For reference: SANY Group Co., Ltd. is one of the first private engineering companies in China, founded in 1989. Its major activity is development, manufacturing, sale of construction equipment and special-purpose machinery. It is the largest machine building company in China and the fifth largest machine building company in the world rankings.

     

