Kazakh President addresses Artificial Intelligence Journey online conference

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed Artificial Intelligence Journey online conference dated to the AI and database analysis.

The event brought together 28,000 registered participants from 90 states of the world. It became the largest conference in the world this year, the Akorda press service reports.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin took part in the Master event plenary discussion AI: responsible attitude to future. Herman Gref, CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank was a moderator.

In his address President Tokayev noted that the world lives in the epoch of AI, computer-assisted teaching, neural networks which cover such fields such as economy, security, medicine, politics. Ordinary people felt these changes amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Head of State told those gathered about the measures taken in Kazakhstan on introducing digital technologies that played an important role during pandemic., including online state service, online identification and opening accounts for receiving social welfares.

The President stressed the need to build the necessary ecosystem. As stated there, the Institute of Smart Systems and AI was set up at the ground of the Nazarbayev University that plans jointly with the World bank to create the AI national cluster with own laboratory, research data processing centre and AI development scientific park.

The Head of State said resuming that AI is the tool to let develop in a more balanced way.

During the plenary session the Head of State answered questions asked by the moderator ad experts.