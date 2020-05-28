  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President addresses High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond

    21:16, 28 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed today the High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond, Kazinform reports.

    «Upon the invitation of UNSG @AntonioGuterres represented the Group of Landlocked countries at the «High-Level event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond». I also spoke about the contribution of Kazakhstan to the global fight against the pandemic,» President Tokayev tweeted.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!