Kazakh President addresses Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting with the participation of the Heads of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is taking place vie videoconference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the meeting, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the Eurasian Economic Union has demonstrated unity and solidarity as well as its resilience to the hardest challenges, adding that prompt decision have been made to ensure the health and safety of populations of the countries.

The Kazakh President expressed gratitude to his counterparts for supporting the country’s stance on fuller development of the draft EAEU Strategy until 2025.

As for the staffing of the EEC, the President said that Kazakhstan is against tying the number of reps on the Commission to the share of each Member State’s funding, pointing that equal working conditions taking into account competences of candidates should be created.

The Kazakh President also noted that there has been a consensus as regards to the matters that are sensitive to the country.

In conclusion, the Kazakh Head of State underscored the importance of Uzbekistan’s participation in the EAEU as an observer State.