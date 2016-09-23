  • kz
    Kazakh President amends decree on educational grant for talented youngsters

    09:30, 23 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has amended the Decree on the establishment of the educational grant "Orken" of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the president's press service reports.

    The decree on the establishment of the educational grant "Orken" was signed by President Nazarbayev on January 13, 2009.

    The educational grant was established for talented youngsters who study at the Autonomous Educational Organization "Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools".

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Education President of Kazakhstan Education and Science News President Top Story
