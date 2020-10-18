  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President announces date of 1st sitting of the Reforms Council

    17:10, 18 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev debated with External Adviser Suma Chakrabarti the agenda of the first meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms scheduled on October 21, the President’s Twitter post reads.

    «Agenda of the Inaugural meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms scheduled on October 21 was discussed during the meeting with Adviser and Deputy Chair of the Council @SumaChakrabarti. Outlined basic reforms, the elaboration of which should be started promptly,» the post reads.


    Tags:
    Economy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!