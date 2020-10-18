Kazakh President announces date of 1st sitting of the Reforms Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev debated with External Adviser Suma Chakrabarti the agenda of the first meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms scheduled on October 21, the President’s Twitter post reads.

«Agenda of the Inaugural meeting of the Supreme Council for Reforms scheduled on October 21 was discussed during the meeting with Adviser and Deputy Chair of the Council @SumaChakrabarti. Outlined basic reforms, the elaboration of which should be started promptly,» the post reads.