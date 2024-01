Kazakh President appoints ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Canada Akylbek Kamaldinov as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Cuba concurrently, Akorda reports.

Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Mexican States Andrian Yelemessov has been appointed as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Panama, the Republic of Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica concurrently.