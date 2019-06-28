Kazakh President appoints new ambassadors to Kuwait and Pakistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State decreed to appoint ambassadors of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Kuwait and Pakistan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

By presidential decrees the following persons were appointed:

Daulet Yemberdiyev as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait;

Akan Rakhmetullin as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Besides, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to relieve Almas Abdramanov of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait; Barlybai Sadykov of his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of Bangladesh concurrently due to a transfer to another appointment.