Kazakh President appoints new Ambassadors to some countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Toakyev, has named the new Ambassadors to Armenia, Sweden, Brazil, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Bolat Imanbayev has been named the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia and relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Malaysia and Brunei.

Sergey Nurtayev is the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Sweden and has been relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Italy, Malta, and San Marino.

Bolat Nusupov became the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Brazil.

Timur Urazayev has been relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia.

Kairat Sarzhanov is no longer the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Brazil, Argentina, and Chile.