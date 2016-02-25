Kazakh President approves amendments to judicial system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree amending the judicial system of Kazakhstan.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has inked a decree on amendments and additions to the Decree of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of June 26, 2001 №643 "On approval of provisions stipulated by the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan", "On the Judicial System and Status of Judges of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and "On approval of the Department to ensure the operation of the courts under the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan (the apparatus of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan)" dated November 3, 2010 №1093.

