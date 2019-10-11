  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President arrives in Ashgabat

    11:11, 11 October 2019
    Photo: None
    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Ashgabat to attend the sitting of the CIS Council of the Heads of State, the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, reports.

    The President is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov.

    At the summit the Head of State will suggest his vision on further development of the organization, and propose certain measures to strengthen economic cooperation between the member states.

    Following the sitting the Council will sign a number of multilateral agreements, the Facebook post of Berik Uali reads.

    Tags:
    Turkmenistan CIS President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!