    Kazakh President arrives in Beijing for state visit

    21:05, 06 June 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Beijing, the People's Republic of China, for a state visit, the press service of Akorda reports.

    It is planned that during the visit, Nursultan Nazarbayev will hold high-level meetings with his Chinese Counterpart Xi Jinping, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang, Chairman of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu, as well as representatives of Kazakhstani and Chinese business circles.

    Moreover, the joint signing of a number of bilateral documents is also expected.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan China President Top Story
