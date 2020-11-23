  • kz
    Kazakh President arrives in Karaganda rgn

    10:29, 23 November 2020
    Photo: None
    KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Karaganda region for a working visit, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    The President is expected to survey educational and sports facilities built this year and get familiarized with educational process in the region amid the pandemic.

    The Head of State also plans to visit some industrial enterprises, survey the progress of realization of large investment projects and Saryarka special economic zone development, and visit ArcelorMittal Temirtau.


    Karaganda region President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
