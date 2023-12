TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Taldykorgan for a working visit, the Facebook account of the President's press secretary Berik Uali reads.

The Head of State is expected to visit industrial and sociocultural facilities, meet with public and entrepreneurs.



Besides, the President is to attend strategic command and staff exercises Aibalta 2019.