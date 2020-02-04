Kazakh President assigns Government to ensure robust economic growth

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the Akorda press service reports.

The meeting debated the current state of the country’s economy and prospects for its development in the context of the external environment at the world markets amid the coronavirus spread.

The President charged the Government to take prompt actions to ensure sustainable growth of the national economy, fulfill the planned structural plans, satisfy needs and meet the demands of the population.