  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President assigns National Bank to ensure financial stability

    18:35, 04 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev, the Akorda press service reports.

    Dossayev reported on preliminary results of the country’s monetary policy for the past 10 months and payments position for the past 9 months, and progress of the national payment system development, realization of state busness support program, funded by the National Bank.

    Following the talks the Head of State assigned to ensure financial stability.


    Tags:
    National Bank of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!