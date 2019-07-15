Kazakh President assigns to create public administration development concept

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has entrusted the Presidential Administration and the Government with mapping out the Public Administration Development Concept so that to improve the efficiency of the state apparatus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We shouldclearly understand that the world has changed and so has done our society. Theprevious approaches, tools are rapidly losing effectiveness. Reforms, newsolutions to old problems are needed. To improve the efficiency of the stateapparatus and to reset its interaction with the society, I instruct thePresidential Administration, together with the Government, to map out the PublicAdministration Development Concept. This matter is of utmost importance,» thePresident told an enlarged meeting of the Government.

Accordingto Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, next year it is planned to consider the draft conceptat a Government meeting and, possibly, at a meeting of the National Council.