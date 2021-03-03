Kazakh President assigns to develop Technologies Transfer and Localization Roadmap

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the working meeting with heads of oil and gas companies – members of the Foreign Investors’ Council under the President held via a videoconferencing.

The Head of State drew attention to increasing the local content reminding of his task to the Government to develop certain measures to ensure transfer of technologies and localization of productions.

The President charged the Government and companies to elaborate the Technologies Transfer and Localization Roadmap and report on the next meeting.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also spoke about the recently-established front-office to resolve problems of investors. The office should be authorized to settle issues investors face and when need to bring up those issues to the Oil and Gas Council under the PM.