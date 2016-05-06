Kazakh President attends ceremony on awarding highest military and special ranks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As it was reported, today Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree on conferring high military and special ranks, class ranks.

Speaking at the ceremony of awarding highest military and special ranks the Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Defender of the Fatherland Day and 71th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that today Kazakhstan has developed an efficient army, implementing the program on rearming, and creates favorable conditions for servicemen.

"Professionalism of servicemen responsible for the security and defense of the country is growing with each passing day. A special role is given to generals and commanders. Improvement of combat skills and craftsmanship, qualitative changes in the life of the troops and the work of law enforcement agencies depend from your leadership," said the Head of State.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that safe and peaceful development of Kazakhstan is a prerequisite for its future prosperity.

Today Nursultan Nazarbayev has assigned the following military ranks: Aviation Lieutenant General to Nurlan Ormanbetov; Vice-Admiral Zhandarbek Zhanzakov; the special rank of lieutenant-general of the State Protection Service to Amantay Kurenbekov; the rank of Major General to Lut Alchekenov, Darkhan Dilmanov, Nurlan Kashaganov, Sagatbek Nurahmetov, Zhandos Omarkulov, Muhomethali Satov; the rank of Aviation Major General to Aidyn Aimbetov, Nurlan Karbenov; the special rank of Major-General of the National Security to Abilseit Duyisebayev; the special rank of Major-General of the Foreign Intelligence to Kuzembek Adenov; the special rank of Major General of the State Security Service to Ardak Ashimbekuly; the special rank of police major general to Igor Lepekha; the class rank of State Counselor of Justice of class-3 to Marat Kaybzhanov, Saparbek Nurpeisov, Ulugbek Patsayev.