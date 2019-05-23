Kazakh President attends extended sitting of Defense Ministry Board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan-Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the extended meeting of the Defense Ministry Board, the Akorda press service reports.

Head of the Presidential Administration Bakytzhan Sagintayev, Assistant to President-Security Council Secretary Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, 1st Deputy Prime-Minister-Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov, National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov and the Defense Ministry's officials attended the Board meeting.



The Head of State underlined that thanks to the constant support of the Leader of the Nation Kazakhstan has formed the mobile and efficient army. Its key mission is to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.



The President pointed out the importance of robotization, digitization, adoption of AI and unmanned systems.



The Head of State also focused on upgrading command and combat training and developing military education system. He also stressed the need to further strengthen military discipline and morale of the military, raising the level of their social security.





In a conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work of the strategic centre of the Defense Ministry.