Kazakh President attends musical about Nauryz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the musical dubbed "Zhanargan zher, bak kongan nurly el" at the capital's Congress Center, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Using the latest technology, the authors wanted to stage a new format and a new reading of folk melodies with deep roots. The plotline symbolizes fertility, friendship, and love. "Accompanied by a symphonic orchestra, performers on the stage convey the meaning of Nauryz, which is good and light coming to earth, when flowers bloom, birds start singing, the steppe is covered with green grass, and streams start to flow, the New Year comes down to Earth," the authors say.

The musical consists of three acts. According to the story, a sage blesses the boy named Nauryz for a long journey with the words: "You have a special mission, you must overcome the trials and release the warmth, light, love, patience, and honesty stolen from people by dark forces, thereby unraveling the secret of happiness and prosperity of the people."



The musical where the parts are played by famous artists and young talents of Kazakh opera, ballet, and theater is a synthesis of traditional folk music and world classics.

As previously reported, the celebrations of Nauryz kicked off across the country today.

It should be noted that in 1926 the Soviet authorities banned the holiday as a 'vestige of the past'. Thus, Nauryz was not celebrated publicly from 1926 until 1988.

The holiday was officially restored by the Decree of the President of the Kazakh SSR on March 15, 1991 "On the national holiday of spring - Nauryz", which declared March 22 a holiday.

In 2001 Nauryz became a state holiday and since 2009 its celebrated for 3 days starting from March 21, Unofficially, however, Nauryz celebrations last for a month from March 22 to April 21 - 22.



