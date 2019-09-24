Kazakh President attends opening of UNGA general debate

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly general debate, the Akorda press service reports.

The UN Secretary-General, Leaders of Brazil, the USA, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Switzerland, Croatia, Bolivia, Jordan, South Korea, France, etc. addressed the general debate.

The Kazakh President is expected to take the floor in the afternoon.