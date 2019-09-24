  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President attends opening of UNGA general debate

    22:31, 24 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly general debate, the Akorda press service reports.

    The UN Secretary-General, Leaders of Brazil, the USA, Egypt, Turkey, Qatar, Switzerland, Croatia, Bolivia, Jordan, South Korea, France, etc. addressed the general debate.

    The Kazakh President is expected to take the floor in the afternoon.



    Tags:
    President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!