Kazakh President attends Special Olympics World Games opening

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to the United Arab Emirtaes Preisdent of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces took part in the solemn opening of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 at the Zayed Sports City, the Akorda press service reports.



It brings together more than 7,500 athletes from 170 states of the world to compete in 24 disciplines.



67 sportsmen of Kazakhstan will vie for the top honors in 15 events.







