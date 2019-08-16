Kazakh President attends Teachers’ August Conference plenary sitting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The plenary session of the Teachers' August Conference with participation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

More than2,000 teachers from all corners of Kazakhstan are taking part in theconference.

It is tofocus on pressing issues in the sphere of education and science.

The Teachers’ August Conference is a traditional event to start the new academic year andnew pedagogic ideas. The conference traditionally results in educationmodernization guidelines, maps out key trends for further education systemdevelopment, debates problems and system modernization prospects, innovationsfor 2019-2020 academic year.